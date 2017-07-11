Felicity Jones’ “Swan Lake” film project lands at Universal

PanARMENIAN.Net - Universal has acquired the rights to an untitled movie project based on the ballet Swan Lake with “Star Wars: Rogue One” star Felicity Jones attached to star, Variety said.

“A Bigger Splash” director Luca Guadagnino is already on board to direct from a script by Kristina Lauren Anderson. Paramount was also bidding for the property, which went on the market before the Fourth of the July weekend.

Mandeville Films is producing, and WME represented the package. Erik Baiers will oversee the project for Universal.

“Swan Lake,” composed as a ballet by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky in 1875, and follows a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer’s curse. The movie project will not involve any ballet.

Jones starred as Jyn Erso in “Rogue One” and in “Inferno” opposite Tom Hanks. The British actress received an Academy Award nomination in Best Actress category for her work in “The Theory of Everything.”

Guadagnino’s film, “Call Me by Your Name,” starring Armie Hammer, scored an impressive debut at the Sundance Film Festival and is set to be released by Sony Pictures Classics on Nov. 24.

Anderson wrote “Catherine the Great,” which was No. 1 on the 2014 Black List. She is writing the series “Mrs. Hemingway” for Amazon.