Google casually highlights pirate sites in search results

PanARMENIAN.Net - Google’s highlighted answers have gotten the company into murky waters a handful of times in the past, and now it seems to be suggesting the best torrenting sites to anyone who asks, The Verge said.

As first reported by Torrent Freak, Googling “torrent sites” or “best torrent sites” will feature results like The Pirate Bay, Rarbg, and 1337x, just as casually it gives you suggestions for “best news sites” or the cast of a particular movie. Clicking on one of the answers shows related search results for the particular website.

Similarly, a search for “streaming sites” will list Netflix and Hulu along with the likes of pirating sites like Putlocker and Alluc, which is helpful for people looking to save on streaming subscriptions but not so much for copyright holders of these shows.

The Verge reached out to Google for comment, and the company responded vaguely that they were working on it and an “update” would come shortly.