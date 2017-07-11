Google casually highlights pirate sites in search results
July 11, 2017 - 11:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Google’s highlighted answers have gotten the company into murky waters a handful of times in the past, and now it seems to be suggesting the best torrenting sites to anyone who asks, The Verge said.
As first reported by Torrent Freak, Googling “torrent sites” or “best torrent sites” will feature results like The Pirate Bay, Rarbg, and 1337x, just as casually it gives you suggestions for “best news sites” or the cast of a particular movie. Clicking on one of the answers shows related search results for the particular website.
Similarly, a search for “streaming sites” will list Netflix and Hulu along with the likes of pirating sites like Putlocker and Alluc, which is helpful for people looking to save on streaming subscriptions but not so much for copyright holders of these shows.
The Verge reached out to Google for comment, and the company responded vaguely that they were working on it and an “update” would come shortly.
Top stories
If you have a packed day with three meetings, you won't have to launch the app to get an all-too-painful reminder of your itinerary.
The video shows off a redesigned desktop for Chrome OS that introduces an Android-like app drawer and search bar.
The report apparently doesn’t clarify whether or not the fingerprint sensor will just be entirely removed or placed on the back of the device.
Elon Musk revealed in subsequent tweets that a handover party for the first 30 Model 3 owners will be held on July 28.
Partner news
Latest news
Trump tells lawmakers to get health care reform done by summer break Trump challenged fellow Republicans to make good on their signature campaign promise: repeal and replace "Obamacare."
Oscar-winning “Moonlight” helmer to adapt James Baldwin novel Jenkins will helm “If Beale Street Could Talk,” which he adapted from the author's 1974 novel that is set in '70s Harlem and follows young engaged couple Fonny and Tish.
Iraq, allies violated international law in Mosul battle: Amnesty Amnesty said the Islamic State militant group had flagrantly violated that same law by deliberately putting civilians in harm's way.
Sarik Andreasyan to helm sci-fi feature for Arclight Films The movie is set on a post-apocalyptic Earth, where deadly creatures known as “Wretches” torment humans.