Twitter users can mute notifications from accounts they choose
July 11, 2017 - 11:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Twitter Inc, in its latest step to curb abusive behavior on its platform, rolled out new features on Monday, July 10 to help users disable notifications from accounts that they want to avoid, Reuters reports.
The microblogging website said its "advanced filter settings" will now have options for users to mute notifications from accounts that they do not follow as well as from accounts that do not follow them.
Users can also filter lower-quality content from notifications such as content that appears to be automated and mute notifications related to certain words and phrases.
Twitter had said in March that it would introduce new filtering options for notifications to allow users to limit what they see from certain types of accounts, such as those that do not have a profile photo.
Twitter and rival Facebook Inc have been facing a barrage of criticism for failing to tackle cyber-bullying, fake news and extremist propaganda on their platforms.
