An iOS app can turn your device into ambient music creation studio
July 11, 2017 - 12:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Getting into electronic music is a breeze these days with all the great iOS apps out there. Ripplemaker, for example, is a fantastic modular synth app that even newbies can use, while veteran synthesizer manufacturers like Korg, Electro-Harmonics and Moog regularly update their apps with the best in modern and retro sounds. If you're looking for more, you might want to give SynthScaper a look. It promises to turn your iOS device into an ambient music creation studio, with a library of presets that you can customize (or create yourself) to lay down those mellow soundscapes on the go, Engadget said.
Unlike some music apps, you won't be trying to imitate real instruments with SynthScaper. The developer wants to encourage you to experiment with sounds, musical and otherwise, including weird noises and odd samples to create textured soundscapes. The app has a ton of independent oscillators, layer voices, envelope generators, and arpeggiators to create your aural masterpiece. If playing on the touchscreen isn't your thing, you can connect up to two MIDI keyboards to your iPad or iPhone. The launch price is right, too: $10 for all of this functionality is half the usual price for similarly-equipped music apps.
You'll need a 64-bit capable iOS device for SynthScaper, thanks to all the processing going on, especially when all the voices and oscillators are going at once. While you can start the app on iPad Air, iPad Mini 2 or 3 with an A7 chip, the developer recommends using at least an iPhone 6, iPad Mini 4, or iPad Air 2 and higher for the best experience, Engadget said.
