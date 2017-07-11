Sarik Andreasyan to helm sci-fi feature for Arclight Films

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arclight Films has announced a sci-fi action film, Robots, which has American Heist helmer Sarik Andreasyan attached to direct, The Hollywood Reporter said.

The movie is set on a post-apocalyptic Earth, where deadly creatures known as “Wretches” torment humans. Led by Cassius, a group of men sets out to save what is left of humanity from these Wretches.

Production will take place in both Russia and China.

Arclight Films' Gary Hamilton will produce, along with Ying Ye, Mike Gabrawy and Andreasyan. Ruzanna Kegeyan will executive produce.

Arclight is handling worldwide rights on Robots. The international sales company is also handling the rights to the upcoming Hotel Mumabi, starring Dev Patel, and Daniel Radcliffe's Jungle.