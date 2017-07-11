“Curb Your Enthusiasm” season 9 premiere date revealed (video)
July 11, 2017 - 14:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Save the date, "Curb Your Enthusiasm" fans! Larry David is set to return as the neurotic semi-fictionalized version of himself in the new season of the HBO mockumentary, which now has got an official premiere date, AceShowbiz said.
In an announcement video, HBO reveals that the ninth season of the critically-acclaimed comedy will premiere on October 1. The video features Larry David in a Roman Empire glory, donning a traditional Greek costume.
"He left. He did nothing. He returned," the video declares, referencing to the words of Julius Caesar which David previously quoted, "I left, I did nothing, I returned."
David took a break from making more episodes of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" after the eighth season wrapped up in September 2011. After five years, HBO announced in 2016 that a new season of the comedy series was on the way.
There isn't much revealed about the upcoming season. David, J.B. Smoove, Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen and Susie Essman will return for the ninth season, while "Gilmore Girls" star Lauren Graham lands a recurring role.
Top stories
In October 2016, Charles Aznavour was given an honorary Hollywood star presented by California's Armenians.
The G6 was oddly fragmented between regions, with the US exclusively getting wireless charging at the expense of the quad DAC.
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia CEC sets 2018 dates for upcoming local elections The Electoral Commission said up to four elections may be held in a year for a community head or a city council member.
UK's May under pressure to soften Brexit position after a year in power The PM marked the anniversary with a speech in which she appealed to the main Labour opposition party to help implement her policies.
Russian lawyer denies Clinton dirt, Kremlin links Natalia Veselnitskaya said it is "possible" that the president's son was looking for damaging information on the Democratic Party.
Blue Origin offering simulated space ride at Oshkosh The EAA AirVenture convention will take place on July 24 to 30 at the Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.