“Curb Your Enthusiasm” season 9 premiere date revealed

PanARMENIAN.Net - Save the date, "Curb Your Enthusiasm" fans! Larry David is set to return as the neurotic semi-fictionalized version of himself in the new season of the HBO mockumentary, which now has got an official premiere date, AceShowbiz said.

In an announcement video, HBO reveals that the ninth season of the critically-acclaimed comedy will premiere on October 1. The video features Larry David in a Roman Empire glory, donning a traditional Greek costume.

"He left. He did nothing. He returned," the video declares, referencing to the words of Julius Caesar which David previously quoted, "I left, I did nothing, I returned."

David took a break from making more episodes of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" after the eighth season wrapped up in September 2011. After five years, HBO announced in 2016 that a new season of the comedy series was on the way.

There isn't much revealed about the upcoming season. David, J.B. Smoove, Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen and Susie Essman will return for the ninth season, while "Gilmore Girls" star Lauren Graham lands a recurring role.