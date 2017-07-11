CSTO member states launch three-day military drills in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The CSTO member states' special forces have launched three-day military drills in Armenia, the CSTO press service said in a statement on Tuesday, July 11.

“Training with the heads of CSTO member states’ interior ministries (police) special units, allocated to the organization’s Collective Rapid Reaction Force, was launched on July 11 under the supervision of CSTO Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov,” Spuntik reports.

According to the statement, police officers from Russia, Armenia, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, as well as national guard officers from Russia and Kazakhstan, are taking part.

The drills, providing the participants with the opportunity to work on special operations scenarios and exchange experience in training methods, are set to last for three days on the base of the Police Educational Complex of the Republic of Armenia.

The CSTO was established on the basis of the Collective Security Treaty, signed by the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states on May 15, 1992. Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan are the current CSTO members. Former member state Uzbekistan announced the suspension of its CSTO membership in 2012.