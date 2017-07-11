“American Horror Story” season 7 to bring back Twisty the Clown
July 11, 2017 - 14:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - After teasing the upcoming season of "American Horror Story" with some cryptic photos, Ryan Murphy shares at least one detail about season 7. The series co-creator reveals that season 4's villain Twisty the Clown will be back in the next installment, AceShowbiz said.
Murphy shares the (bad) news by posting on Instagram a picture of someone's hands holding a comic book titled "Twisty the Clown Chronicles". "He's Baaaaaack," he captions it, confirming the return of the terrifying villain.
Twisty was played John Carrol Lynch in "Freak Show". He was a deformed clown who murdered various characters and became the inspiration for Dandy's (Finn Wittrock) killing spree. It's unclear how Twisty will be involved in the storyline of the seventh season.
The next installment of "AHS" will revolve around the 2016 U.S. election and feature a character based on President Donald Trump. It is expected to kick off on the election night, "illuminating and highlighting people who don't have a voice in our culture -- people who are ignored by the current administration and who are afraid and feel terrorized that their lives are going to be taken away."
Filming is currently underway with Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman and Colton Haynes set to star. The new season of "AHS" will premiere in the fall.
