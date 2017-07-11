Comedian John Oliver to voce Zazu in Disney's “Lion King” remake

PanARMENIAN.Net - John Oliver has joined the cast of Jon Favreau's Lion King movie as Zazu, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

Oliver is joining a voice cast that includes Donald Glover (Simba) and James Earl Jones (Mufasa), as well as Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner, who will voice Pumbaa and Timon, respectively.

Jeff Nathanson (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) wrote the script for the live-action adaptation, which is being produced by Favreau and Jeffrey Silver.

Rowan Atkinson voiced the uptight hornbill in the original 1996 animated pic, who serves as a feathered political advisor to Simba and Mustafa.

Oliver, who is best known as the host of HBO's Last Week Tonight, has voiced Vanity Smurf in Sony's The Smurfs and Smurfs 2.

Lion King is set for a July 19, 2019, release date.