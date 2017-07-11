George RR Martin to produce “Who Fears Death” series adaptation
July 11, 2017 - 16:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - HBO is in early development on a series adaptation of the novel “Who Fears Death” with “Game of Thrones” scribe George R.R. Martin attached as an executive producer, according to “Who Fears Death” author Nnedi Okorafor, Variety said.
The author announced the news on Twitter on Monday, July 10 saying, “My novel WHO FEARS DEATH has been optioned by @HBO & is now in early development as a TV series with George RR Martin as executive producer.” Sources say the deal is not officially closed. HBO declined to comment.
The novel takes place in post-apocalyptic Africa in which the Nuru tribe has enslave the Okeke people and now look to eradicate them for good. An Okeke woman who was raped by a Nuru man gives birth to a daughter that she names Onyesonwu, which means “Who fears death?” As the child grows, she develops magical powers, ultimately discovering that she is being targeted by a powerful force that wants her dead.
Martin is best known for his work on the “Song of Ice and Fire” book series, which serves as the basis for “Game of Thrones.” He is also involved in the planned “Game of Thrones” spinoffs currently in development at HBO. Most recently, Syfy ordered a pilot based on Martin’s novella “Nightflyers,” which follows eight maverick scientists and a powerful telepath who embark on an expedition to the edge of our solar system in the hopes of contacting alien life.
