Armenia CEC sets 2018 dates for upcoming local elections
July 11, 2017 - 18:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Central Electoral Commission on Tuesday, July 11 set the dates for Armenia’s local elections, slated for 2018.
The Commission said up to four elections may be held in a year for a community head or a city council member.
Accordingly, March 11, June 10 and October 21 were chosen as dates for the votes.
Nationwide parliamentary elections were held in Armenia on April 2, with four political forces making it to the National Assembly as a result.
