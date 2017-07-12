Armenia’s ruling RPA ‘has power to form any government at any moment’

PanARMENIAN.Net - The ruling Republican party of Armenia (RPA) possesses a sufficient number of parliamentary mandates to form any government at any moment, RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said.

Sharmazanov, who is also one of the deputy chairpersons of the National Assembly, said the formation of a new government is not on RPA’s agenda.

Regardless of what the cabinet will look like in 2018, he said, RPA has the majority and bears a political responsibility for the situation.

“RPA possesses sufficient number of parliamentary mandates to form any government at any moment,” Sharmazanov added.

The Armenian opposition has been insisting on some clarity about the position of the prime minister after Sargsyan’s term as president ends in 2018. Various RPA officials used to say that Karapetyan will continue heading the cabinet, but opinions come to vary lately.