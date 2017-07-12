D23 poster gives first look at Wasp in 'Ant-Man' sequel

PanARMENIAN.Net - First look at the Wasp in "Ant-Man and the Wasp" has been revealed. A banner at D23 Expo in Anaheim, California features the character, who is played by Evangeline Lilly, in her full gear. She wears a helmet similar to Ant-Man's and her signature wings flap from her back, AceShowbiz reports.

The photo is courtesy of actor Stephen Stanton who attended the official Disney fan exposition which takes place July 14-16. He captioned it, "Thanks to a poster here's a first glimpse of The Wasp at #D23! Could it mean #AntManAndTheWasp? I guess we'll find out this wknd #D23Expo."

Like Stanton, most Marvel movie fans are expecting to get more glimpses of the "Ant-Man" sequel at the convention. The banner leads to a speculation that footage from the film may be screened at the event.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" brings back Paul Rudd as Scott Lang a.k.a. Ant-Man, Michael Douglas as Dr. Hank Pym and Michael Pena as Luis. Peyton Reed returns as a helmer, with Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari teaming up to write the script.

The movie is set for a July 6, 2018 release in the United States.