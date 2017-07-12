D23 poster gives first look at Wasp in 'Ant-Man' sequel
July 12, 2017 - 15:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - First look at the Wasp in "Ant-Man and the Wasp" has been revealed. A banner at D23 Expo in Anaheim, California features the character, who is played by Evangeline Lilly, in her full gear. She wears a helmet similar to Ant-Man's and her signature wings flap from her back, AceShowbiz reports.
The photo is courtesy of actor Stephen Stanton who attended the official Disney fan exposition which takes place July 14-16. He captioned it, "Thanks to a poster here's a first glimpse of The Wasp at #D23! Could it mean #AntManAndTheWasp? I guess we'll find out this wknd #D23Expo."
Like Stanton, most Marvel movie fans are expecting to get more glimpses of the "Ant-Man" sequel at the convention. The banner leads to a speculation that footage from the film may be screened at the event.
"Ant-Man and the Wasp" brings back Paul Rudd as Scott Lang a.k.a. Ant-Man, Michael Douglas as Dr. Hank Pym and Michael Pena as Luis. Peyton Reed returns as a helmer, with Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari teaming up to write the script.
The movie is set for a July 6, 2018 release in the United States.
Top stories
In October 2016, Charles Aznavour was given an honorary Hollywood star presented by California's Armenians.
The G6 was oddly fragmented between regions, with the US exclusively getting wireless charging at the expense of the quad DAC.
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
Partner news
Latest news
Multiple suicide bomb blasts kill 19, leave 23 injured in Nigeria A commissioner said 12 of the dead were members of the civilian self-defence force and the other seven people had been mourning them.
Dani Alves picks Paris Saint-Germain over Manchester City PSG were able to convince the Juventus and former Barcelona defender to join them and offered significantly more money than Manchester City.
Trump Jr.'s Russia emails could trigger probe under election law Trump Jr. released the tweets after the New York Times said it planned to write about their contents and sought his comment.
Trillion-tonne iceberg breaks off Antarctica, scientists say The calving occurred sometime between July 10 and July 12, when a 5,800-square kilometre section of Larsen C finally broke away.