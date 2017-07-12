Jaume Collet-Serra front-runner to direct “Suicide Squad” sequel
July 12, 2017 - 17:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - “The Shallows” helmer Jaume Collet-Serra is the front-runner to direct Warner Bros.’ “Suicide Squad” sequel starring Will Smith and Margot Robbie, Variety reveals.
David Ayer directed the last super-villain film, which was a huge hit for WB despite negative reviews, bringing in more then $700 million at the box office. This time around the studio wanted a new person behind the camera and considered several possibilities including Mel Gibson.
It’s unknown when the DC Comics project would shoot, given the ensemble’s busy schedule, including Smith who is already attached to shoot Ang Lee’s “Gemini Man” and Disney’s “Aladdin,” for which he will voice the Genie. Insiders say the studio would love to be up and running by March.
Collet-Serra is in high demand, as Annapurna just attached him to direct the thriller “Waco” and he recently finished work on the Liam Neeson action pic “The Commuter.”
His earlier credits include “Non-Stop”, “Unknown” and “Run All Night.” He is repped by CAA and Management 360.
Top stories
In October 2016, Charles Aznavour was given an honorary Hollywood star presented by California's Armenians.
The G6 was oddly fragmented between regions, with the US exclusively getting wireless charging at the expense of the quad DAC.
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
Partner news
Latest news
Multiple suicide bomb blasts kill 19, leave 23 injured in Nigeria A commissioner said 12 of the dead were members of the civilian self-defence force and the other seven people had been mourning them.
Dani Alves picks Paris Saint-Germain over Manchester City PSG were able to convince the Juventus and former Barcelona defender to join them and offered significantly more money than Manchester City.
Trump Jr.'s Russia emails could trigger probe under election law Trump Jr. released the tweets after the New York Times said it planned to write about their contents and sought his comment.
Trillion-tonne iceberg breaks off Antarctica, scientists say The calving occurred sometime between July 10 and July 12, when a 5,800-square kilometre section of Larsen C finally broke away.