Jaume Collet-Serra front-runner to direct “Suicide Squad” sequel

PanARMENIAN.Net - “The Shallows” helmer Jaume Collet-Serra is the front-runner to direct Warner Bros.’ “Suicide Squad” sequel starring Will Smith and Margot Robbie, Variety reveals.

David Ayer directed the last super-villain film, which was a huge hit for WB despite negative reviews, bringing in more then $700 million at the box office. This time around the studio wanted a new person behind the camera and considered several possibilities including Mel Gibson.

It’s unknown when the DC Comics project would shoot, given the ensemble’s busy schedule, including Smith who is already attached to shoot Ang Lee’s “Gemini Man” and Disney’s “Aladdin,” for which he will voice the Genie. Insiders say the studio would love to be up and running by March.

Collet-Serra is in high demand, as Annapurna just attached him to direct the thriller “Waco” and he recently finished work on the Liam Neeson action pic “The Commuter.”

His earlier credits include “Non-Stop”, “Unknown” and “Run All Night.” He is repped by CAA and Management 360.