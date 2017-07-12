Republicans pleased with ODIHR assessment of Armenian elections
July 12, 2017 - 17:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Spokesman for the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Eduard Sahrmazanov has given a positive assessment of the final report on the parliamentary elections, released recently by OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR).
The OSCE/ODIHR final report on Armenia’s April 2 parliamentary elections noted that fundamental freedoms were generally respected and candidates were able to campaign without restrictions.
“It is important that a professional agency like the OSCE/ODIHR accepts that elections were well-administered, while fundamental freedoms were generally respected,” Sharmazanov said, according to RFE/RL Armenian Service.
“This means that elections were legal and legitimate.”
Commenting on the shortcomings that the European observers mentioned, the spokesman said Armenia has never rejected reports on violations of law, registered during the vote.
“On the contrary, we’ve vowed to strictly punish those who will try to cast a shadow on the legitimacy of elections,” he said.
Top stories
Galust Sahakyan said he believes Sargsyan should become the prime minister when his term as president ends in 2018.
“Dashnaktsutyun's place is well-anchored in the coalition, but the shape of the coalition will be discussed in April next year,” Sharmazanov said.
Zohrabyan reminded the PM's own words about the “bad economic situation” in the country when he was taking the helm of the Armenian govt.
“It forces authorities to be more flexible and see the gaps, and I welcome any constructive statements,” Harutyunyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Multiple suicide bomb blasts kill 19, leave 23 injured in Nigeria A commissioner said 12 of the dead were members of the civilian self-defence force and the other seven people had been mourning them.
Dani Alves picks Paris Saint-Germain over Manchester City PSG were able to convince the Juventus and former Barcelona defender to join them and offered significantly more money than Manchester City.
Trump Jr.'s Russia emails could trigger probe under election law Trump Jr. released the tweets after the New York Times said it planned to write about their contents and sought his comment.
Trillion-tonne iceberg breaks off Antarctica, scientists say The calving occurred sometime between July 10 and July 12, when a 5,800-square kilometre section of Larsen C finally broke away.