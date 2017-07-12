Spotify reportedly signs Sony royalty deal
July 12, 2017 - 17:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Spotify has reached a licensing deal with a second major label, Sony Music Entertainment, according to media reports, setting the stage for a U.S. stock market listing by the music streaming leader, Reuters reports.
Recently valued at $13 billion, Sweden's Spotify is planning a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange later this year or in early 2018, sources told Reuters in May.
Sony agreed to reduce royalties that Spotify must pay in return for the streaming service restricting new albums to paying subscribers for two weeks before offering access to free users, the Financial Times reported, citing a single source.
Sony's top artists include Adele, Beyonce and Shakira.
Spotify is also in talks with Warner Music Group , Billboard reported.
Favorable royalty terms are crucial for Spotify to attain profitability and to make it a viable long-term holding for investors.
The company reported a 349 million euro ($400 million) operating loss, a 47 percent increase on a year earlier, even as revenue grew 50 percent to 2.93 billion euros.
In April, it signed a multi-year licensing deal with Vivendi's Universal Music Group, with a similar two-week release window for new albums and a break on the royalties Spotify pays Universal.
It also signed up digital agency Merlin, on behalf of more than 20,000 independent labels.
Spotify declined to comment. Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music Group did not respond to requests for immediate comment.
Trillion-tonne iceberg breaks off Antarctica, scientists say The calving occurred sometime between July 10 and July 12, when a 5,800-square kilometre section of Larsen C finally broke away.