EU eyes better water supply, tourism development in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Improving the provision of several public services through inter-municipal cooperation will be the aim of five grants provided by an EU-funded project in Armenia, Georgia and the Republic of Moldova.

Examples of the services that will be supported include better waste management, water supply, road maintenance and tourism development.

This initiative is part of the EU and Council of Europe’s efforts to establish reliable and efficient local self-government in Member States and Neighbourhood countries, in line with the provisions of the European Charter of Local Self-Government.

The projects will be carried out during July-October 2017. They are funded by the European Union and co-funded by the Council of Europe within the “Strengthening institutional frameworks for local governance” thematic programme, under the Partnership for Good Governance (PGG) 2015-2017 for Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and Belarus.