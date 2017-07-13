'Wrinkle in Time' reveals first look at Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon

PanARMENIAN.Net - Disney has released the first photos of its upcoming fantasy movie "A Wrinkle in Time". The pictures give first official look at Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Chris Pine in the movie, AceShowbiz reports.

Winfrey sports platinum blonde hair as Mrs. Which, Witherspoon rocks red locks as Mrs. Whatsit, and Kaling looks like an Egyptian goddess in her short black wig as Mrs. Who. Pine plays Mr. Murry, the scientist father of the main character Meg (Storm Reid).

There are also pictures of Meg walking in the woods with Calvin (Levi Miller) and director Ava DuVernay giving direction to Reid.

Based on Madeleine L'Engle's novel of the same name, "A Wrinkle in Time" follows Meg Murry, whose scientist father Dr. Alex Murry is missing after doing some mysterious experiment. Meg later meets peculiar Mrs. Whatsit, Mrs. Who and Mrs. Which, who later send Meg, her brother and her friend to space to find Dr. Murry.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays Meg's mother, Dr. Kate Murry. "The idea of making Meg a brown girl and making her family multicultural makes sense," DuVernay told ESSENCE.com during a set visit earlier this year. "To do things the same way because that's the way they've always been done, is something I can't abide."

Of casting Winfrey, Witherspoon and Kaling as the magical trio, she says to EW, "With these women, I wondered, could we make them women of different ages, body types, races? Could we bring in culture, bring in history in their costumes? And in the women themselves, could we just reflect a fuller breadth of femininity?"

Jennifer Lee wrote the script for the adventure film. It is slated for a March 9, 2018 release in the U.S.