Samsung to announce Galaxy Note 8 on August 23: report
July 13, 2017 - 12:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Two Korean publications have given comparatively precise dates for the announcement of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The Bell reports that the announcement date will be August 23, while another source, The Investor, says a Samsung executive would only confirm the month of August — not a concrete date, The Verge reports.
Still, this is a lot of talk about August, so at this point, it might be safe to assume next month is the right timeline for the Galaxy Note 8, especially given that past Note devices have historically been announced late in the summer. Evan Blass at VentureBeat speculates that the new device will have the same 6.2-inch screen as the Galaxy S8 Plus, but will be differentiated by a dual-camera system, as well as its signature S Pen.
The dual-camera system could be positioned horizontally, Blass says, and be comprised of two 12-megapixel sensors. The fingerprint sensor will also likely be next to the cameras, just like it is on the S8. Blass also reports that the phone will cost €999, or slightly over $900 in the US. It might be released in black, blue, and gold.
Top stories
This year’s Grand Prize winner is SoloLearn, which is a free mobile-first app for anyone who wants to learn how to code.
If you have a packed day with three meetings, you won't have to launch the app to get an all-too-painful reminder of your itinerary.
The video shows off a redesigned desktop for Chrome OS that introduces an Android-like app drawer and search bar.
The report apparently doesn’t clarify whether or not the fingerprint sensor will just be entirely removed or placed on the back of the device.
Partner news
Latest news
Ruling RPA lawmaker confirms Armenia-EU deal still happening “The document has already been pre-signed, and there is political agreement for sealing the deal. This is the biggest guarantee,” Torosyan said.
Suspected Boko Haram bombings leave 14 dead in Cameroon The bombings, which took place on Wednesday evening in Waza near the Nigerian border, targeted a busy area in the market town.
UK set to publish Brexit repeal bill May has called its publication “the biggest Brexit day yet”, but critics have described the bill as a step towards parliamentary “hell”.
Daenerys returns home in 'Game of Thrones' season 7 premiere photos In the photos, Cersei is doing what she does best, Brienne of Tarth doing what she does best and little Lyanna Mormont doing what she does best.