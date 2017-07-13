New premiere date for 'Bachelor in Paradise' season 4 set

PanARMENIAN.Net - ABC on Wednesday, July 12 announced that the "Bachelor in Paradise"spinoff will make its highly anticipated return with a two-night premiere on August 14 and August 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

"Over the course of six weeks, fan favorites from the Bachelor franchise get a second chance at love while living together in Mexico, in a secluded and dreamy paradise," the network said in a release. "Viewers will watch as they fall in love or go through renewed heartbreak."

The season will also feature the wedding of "Bachelor in Paradise" season-three couple Carly Waddell and Evan Bass.

The fourth season was initially set to bow August 8, but filming was temporarily suspended after a producer filed a misconduct allegation over a sexual encounter between two of the contestants, Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. Both contestants had been drinking, and the ongoing investigation raised questions about consent.

Warner Bros. Television, the producers of the ABC franchise, concluded that no misconduct took place and resumed filming on the show. With the new filming schedule pushed to July 5, however, an August 8 turnaround was difficult to meet. "Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants," WBTV said in a statement at the time.

Olympios pursued her own investigation but concluded it to her satisfaction shortly after, announcing that she declined an invitation to return to the season.

Earlier on Wednesday, however, Olympios confirmed that she will be attending the reunion special. The event, which has yet to be filmed, will reunite her with Jackson, who is also confirmed to attend. The special marks Olympios' first public interview addressing the events and fallout of June 4, when the alleged incident occurred. “I am very happy to be appearing on the Bachelor In Paradise special,” she announced.