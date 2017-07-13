Daenerys returns home in 'Game of Thrones' season 7 premiere photos

PanARMENIAN.Net - In season six finale of "Game of Thrones" Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) had finally put Meereen in her rear view mirror and set sail for Westeros, determined to return home and reclaim the Seven Kingdoms. And it looks as if that journey will be complete when the hit HBO series finally returns on Sunday, July 16, ENews reports.

Among a handful of photos released by the network from the opening installment, entitled "Dragonstone", a glimpse of Dany in her family home depicts her taking in her ancestral seat in all its glory.

Elsewhere in the photos, Cersei (Lena Headey) is doing what she does best (plotting), Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) doing what she does best (sparring) and little Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) doing what she does best (giving a rousing speech to a room full of adults twice her age).

The network's official description of "Dragonstone": "Jon (Kit Harington) organizes the defense of the North. Cersei ries to even the odds. Daenerys comes home." Series creators David Benioff & D. B. Weiss wrote the episode and Jeremy Podeswa directed.