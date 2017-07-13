Google won't pay $1.3 billion in back taxes to France
July 13, 2017 - 14:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Google won its fight against a 1.12 billion-euro ($1.3 billion) French tax bill after a court rejected claims the search-engine giant abused loopholes to avoid paying its fair share, Bloomberg reveals.
Google didn’t illegally dodge French taxes by routing sales in the country out of Ireland, the Paris administrative court decided Wednesday, July 12. Judges ruled that Google’s European headquarters in Ireland can’t be taxed as if it also has a permanent base in France, as requested by the nation’s administration.
“Google Ireland Ltd. isn’t taxable in France over the period 2005-2010,” the court said in a statement. French tax administrators didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
In a parallel criminal case, French prosecutors raided the Alphabet Inc. unit’s Paris office in May 2016 after months of preparation spent offline to prevent leaks. That ongoing probe seeks to verify whether Google’s Irish unit has a permanent establishment in France and whether the firm failed to declare part of its income in the country.
“The French Administrative Court of Paris has confirmed Google abides by French tax law and international standards,” Google said in a statement. “We remain committed to France and the growth of its digital economy.”
The win for Google comes as France’s newly elected President Emmanuel Macron vowed to make the country “a startup nation” and pledged in June to create a 10 billion-euro fund to help finance innovation. Weeks later, French billionaire entrepreneur Xavier Niel unveiled a gleaming startup incubator in Paris to host his ambition to put the city on par with Silicon Valley for technology investment and to produce the next Facebook.
Photo. AP
Top stories
This year’s Grand Prize winner is SoloLearn, which is a free mobile-first app for anyone who wants to learn how to code.
If you have a packed day with three meetings, you won't have to launch the app to get an all-too-painful reminder of your itinerary.
The video shows off a redesigned desktop for Chrome OS that introduces an Android-like app drawer and search bar.
The report apparently doesn’t clarify whether or not the fingerprint sensor will just be entirely removed or placed on the back of the device.
Partner news
Latest news
Ruling RPA lawmaker confirms Armenia-EU deal still happening “The document has already been pre-signed, and there is political agreement for sealing the deal. This is the biggest guarantee,” Torosyan said.
Suspected Boko Haram bombings leave 14 dead in Cameroon The bombings, which took place on Wednesday evening in Waza near the Nigerian border, targeted a busy area in the market town.
UK set to publish Brexit repeal bill May has called its publication “the biggest Brexit day yet”, but critics have described the bill as a step towards parliamentary “hell”.
Daenerys returns home in 'Game of Thrones' season 7 premiere photos In the photos, Cersei is doing what she does best, Brienne of Tarth doing what she does best and little Lyanna Mormont doing what she does best.