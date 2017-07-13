Ruling RPA lawmaker confirms Armenia-EU deal still happening
July 13, 2017 - 14:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lawmaker from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Shirak Torosyan confirmed on Thursday, July 13 that the country will sign a new framework agreement with the European Union in November.
“The document has already been pre-signed, and there is political agreement for sealing the deal. This is the biggest guarantee,” Aravot.am cited Torosyan as saying.
When the agreement was submitted to the European Parliament several days ago, there were concerns that Armenia may back away from the deal again like it did in 2013, when Yerevan rejected the Association Agreement with the EU and joined the Eurasian Economic Union instead.
“I believe there is no need for such concerns,” Torosyan said.
Top stories
Galust Sahakyan said he believes Sargsyan should become the prime minister when his term as president ends in 2018.
“Dashnaktsutyun's place is well-anchored in the coalition, but the shape of the coalition will be discussed in April next year,” Sharmazanov said.
Zohrabyan reminded the PM's own words about the “bad economic situation” in the country when he was taking the helm of the Armenian govt.
“It forces authorities to be more flexible and see the gaps, and I welcome any constructive statements,” Harutyunyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Google won't pay $1.3 billion in back taxes to France Google didn’t illegally dodge French taxes by routing sales in the country out of Ireland, the Paris administrative court ruled.
Suspected Boko Haram bombings leave 14 dead in Cameroon The bombings, which took place on Wednesday evening in Waza near the Nigerian border, targeted a busy area in the market town.
UK set to publish Brexit repeal bill May has called its publication “the biggest Brexit day yet”, but critics have described the bill as a step towards parliamentary “hell”.
Daenerys returns home in 'Game of Thrones' season 7 premiere photos In the photos, Cersei is doing what she does best, Brienne of Tarth doing what she does best and little Lyanna Mormont doing what she does best.