Ruling RPA lawmaker confirms Armenia-EU deal still happening

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lawmaker from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Shirak Torosyan confirmed on Thursday, July 13 that the country will sign a new framework agreement with the European Union in November.

“The document has already been pre-signed, and there is political agreement for sealing the deal. This is the biggest guarantee,” Aravot.am cited Torosyan as saying.

When the agreement was submitted to the European Parliament several days ago, there were concerns that Armenia may back away from the deal again like it did in 2013, when Yerevan rejected the Association Agreement with the EU and joined the Eurasian Economic Union instead.

“I believe there is no need for such concerns,” Torosyan said.