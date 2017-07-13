T-cell cancer therapy holds promise, longer-term results await
July 13, 2017 - 15:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A novel cell treatment that saved the life of 9-year-old Austin Schuetz was given the green light by U.S. regulatory advisers on Wednesday, July 12 and doctors hope it can save the lives of more children with the most common type of childhood cancer, Reuters reports.
An advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to recommend approval of Novartis AG's tisagenlecleucel for treating B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in children and young adults who relapsed or failed chemotherapy. The FDA is not required to follow the recommendations of its advisers but typically does so.
Austin Schuetz, who lives in Wisconsin, was treated in 2013 with the Novartis therapy as part of a clinical trial after leukemia cells were detected in his brain just two months after a bone marrow transplant from an anonymous donor.
"We knew it was risky ... but it was the only option for us," said Kim Schuetz, Austin's mother. She said Austin, then age 6, suffered fever and severe headaches after the engineered T-cells were administered, but today shows no signs of cancer.
The new drug class, known as chimeric antigen receptor T-cell or CAR-T, involves a complicated process of extracting immune system T-cells from an individual patient, altering the cell DNA to sharpen their ability to spot and kill cancer cells, and infusing them back into the patient.
"The majority of calls we are getting are from patients looking for immunotherapies - particularly CAR-T therapies," said Dr. Gwen Nichols, chief medical officer at the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Novartis has lagged some other big drugmakers in the first wave of immunotherapy drugs that are revolutionizing cancer treatment. Companies including Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N) are logging billions of dollars in annual sales of drugs known as "checkpoint inhibitors" that fight cancer by removing a brake on the body's immune system.
"The word is out there that this is different from traditional chemotherapy," Dr. Nichols said.
Between 80 percent and 90 percent of children with ALL are cured with intense chemotherapy or bone marrow transplant, but there are few options for remaining patients. "If your child is in that 10 to 20 percent, you are desperate," Dr. Nichols said, while cautioning that it is too early to tell whether CAR-Ts offer lasting remissions for patients.
In a clinical trial, 79 percent of patients given the Novartis therapy were alive a year later. Patients with ALL who fail chemotherapy typically have only a 16 percent to 30 percent chance of survival.
CAR-Ts can also pose serious risks, including a potentially life-threatening inflammatory condition.
If approved by the FDA, CAR-T therapies could cost up to $500,000 and generate billions of dollars for their developers.
Top stories
For the 12th year in a row, Allstate Insurance has placed Glendale near the bottom of its list of U.S. cities with the safest drivers.
The construction of the mosque complex began in 2012, which was designed in accordance with classic Ottoman architecture.
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
Partner news
Latest news
MP from Armenia’s Tsarukyan bloc say “won’t take to streets in 2018" Unlike opposition political figures, Bostanjyan does see positive changes in the 10 years that Sargsyan has been at the helm of the country.
VivaCell-MTS cuts roaming tariffs for a number of countries VivaCell-MTS announced that the tariff for incoming calls, as well as outgoing calls made via the Call to Armenia service is 55 AMD/minute.
Blake Lively to star in 'The Rhythm Section' from James Bond producers The news was announced by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson of EON Productions, which produced the past eight 007 films.
ARFD lawmaker sees no need for “velvet regime change” in Armenia Deputy chairman of Heritage party Armen Martirosyan said recently that a velvet regime change would “reduce Azerbaijan’s appetite.”