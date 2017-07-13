'The Batman' ditching Ben Affleck's script, helmer Matt Reeves says

PanARMENIAN.Net - "The Batman" helmer Matt Reeves has confirmed that he won't use the previous script penned by Ben Affleck and Geoff Johns for the upcoming DC movie. In an interview with MTV's "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, the helmer said he's opting for a new story instead, AceShowbiz reports.

When asked if the original script was still in play, Reeves responded, "No." The 51-year-old filmmaker went on explaining, "It's a new story. It's just starting again. I'm excited about it. I think it's going to be really cool."

During the interview, Reeves also revealed that, despite signing on to helm "The Batman" after Affleck stepped down from directing duties, he's been otherwise focused purely on his work on "War for the Planet of the Apes" and there's no further detail to reveal about "The Batman" at this stage.

Asked about Josh Gad's ongoing teases about him taking on the role of the Penguin, the helmer said nothing like that had happened. "No, no, no. The whole thing is just, truly, I have not been doing anything but working on 'Planet of the Apes'," explained the helmer. "We are just starting [on 'The Batman'] so there's really nothing to say about anything."

Reeves' "War for the Planet of the Apes" is coming to U.S. theaters this Friday, July 14. Meanwhile, "The Batman" is yet to get a release date as it's still in early stage of pre-production. Fans can next see Affleck as the Dark Knight in "Justice League", in which he reunites with Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Ezra Miller (The Flash) among others, on November 17.