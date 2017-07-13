Selena Gomez releases new single "Fetish" featuring Gucci Mane (video)
July 13, 2017 - 17:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Selena Gomez has shared "Fetish” featuring Gucci Mane, the second single from her upcoming third studio album, SG2, her second with Interscope. Jonas Jeberg (for Big Noize Productions LLC) & The Futuristics produced the Autotune-heavy number, which is the follow-up to “Bad Liar,” The Holliwood Reporter says.
The former Disney star is in full femme-fatale mode on "Fetish." “You got a fetish for my love/I push you out and you come right back/Don't see a point in blaming you/If I were you, I'd do me too,” she sings.
Photo. Getty Images
Top stories
In the image, Cumberbatch dons Doctor Strange's costume complete with his cape. He sports blood on his cheek.
In October 2016, Charles Aznavour was given an honorary Hollywood star presented by California's Armenians.
The G6 was oddly fragmented between regions, with the US exclusively getting wireless charging at the expense of the quad DAC.
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
Partner news
Latest news
MP from Armenia’s Tsarukyan bloc say “won’t take to streets in 2018" Unlike opposition political figures, Bostanjyan does see positive changes in the 10 years that Sargsyan has been at the helm of the country.
VivaCell-MTS cuts roaming tariffs for a number of countries VivaCell-MTS announced that the tariff for incoming calls, as well as outgoing calls made via the Call to Armenia service is 55 AMD/minute.
Tillerson wraps up Gulf tour, but impasse grinds on Tillerson and his Qatari counterpart appeared before cameras in the capital, Doha, but ignored reporters’ questions before he left.
Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo dies The Shenyang legal bureau said in a statement on its website that Liu had suffered multiple organ failure and efforts to save him had failed.