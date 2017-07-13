// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Selena Gomez releases new single "Fetish" featuring Gucci Mane (video)

 July 13, 2017 - 17:11 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Selena Gomez has shared "Fetish” featuring Gucci Mane, the second single from her upcoming third studio album, SG2, her second with Interscope. Jonas Jeberg (for Big Noize Productions LLC) & The Futuristics produced the Autotune-heavy number, which is the follow-up to “Bad Liar,” The Holliwood Reporter says.

The former Disney star is in full femme-fatale mode on "Fetish." “You got a fetish for my love/I push you out and you come right back/Don't see a point in blaming you/If I were you, I'd do me too,” she sings.

Photo. Getty Images
