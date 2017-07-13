Blake Lively to star in 'The Rhythm Section' from James Bond producers

PanARMENIAN.Net - Blake Lively, the 'Age of Adaline' and 'The Shallows' actress, is set to star in 'The Rhythm Section', an espionage thriller from the producers of the James Bond movies, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The news was announced Wednesday, July 12 by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson of EON Productions, which produced the past eight 007 films, and Stuart Ford of IM Global, which is financing the project.

Based on the first of British author Mark Burnell’s four Stephanie Patrick novels, The Rhythm Section centers on a woman who learns that the plane crash that killed her family was not an accident and adopts the identity of an assassin to track down those responsible.

The other books in Burnell’s series are Gemini, The Third Woman, and Chameleon.

The Rhythm Section will be directed by cinematographer and filmmaker Reed Morano, whose previous screen credits include Meadowland and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Production is scheduled to start in the fall.

Wilson and Broccoli said in the statement that Morano and Lively “have a strong vision for this very compelling story driven by a female protagonist.”