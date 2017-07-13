VivaCell-MTS cuts roaming tariffs for a number of countries
July 13, 2017 - 18:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Thursday, July 13 that till September 30, 2017 when roaming in a number of countries, the tariff for incoming calls, as well as outgoing calls made via the Call to Armenia service is 55 AMD/minute.
Besides, subscribers have an opportunity to send SMS at AMD 35/SMS and use Internet at just AMD 25/MB ***.
The tariffs offered within the promotion for SMS and Internet are available in the following countries within the networks of the listed operators.
Albania - Vodafone
Australia - Vodafone
Czech Republic - Vodafone
Egypt - Mobinil, Vodafone, Misr
France - SFR
Germany - Vodafone
Great Britain - Vodafone
Greece - Vodafone, Wind
Hungary - Vodafone
Ireland - Vodafone
Israel - Hot Mobile, Pelephone
Italy - Vodafone, Ti
Malta - Vodafone
Portugal - Vodafone, Meo
Romania - Vodafone
Spain - Vodafone
The Netherlands - Vodafone
“Providing affordable and convenient services regardless of the customer’s location is one of VivaCell-MTS priorities. Especially during the summer vacation period, we do our best to provide uninterrupted and affordable roaming services to our customers abroad, in order to give them an opportunity to communicate with family and friends,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.
