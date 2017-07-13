VivaCell-MTS cuts roaming tariffs for a number of countries

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Thursday, July 13 that till September 30, 2017 when roaming in a number of countries, the tariff for incoming calls, as well as outgoing calls made via the Call to Armenia service is 55 AMD/minute.

Besides, subscribers have an opportunity to send SMS at AMD 35/SMS and use Internet at just AMD 25/MB ***.

The tariffs offered within the promotion for SMS and Internet are available in the following countries within the networks of the listed operators.

Albania - Vodafone

Australia - Vodafone

Czech Republic - Vodafone

Egypt - Mobinil, Vodafone, Misr

France - SFR

Germany - Vodafone

Great Britain - Vodafone

Greece - Vodafone, Wind

Hungary - Vodafone

Ireland - Vodafone

Israel - Hot Mobile, Pelephone

Italy - Vodafone, Ti

Malta - Vodafone

Portugal - Vodafone, Meo

Romania - Vodafone

Spain - Vodafone

The Netherlands - Vodafone

“Providing affordable and convenient services regardless of the customer’s location is one of VivaCell-MTS priorities. Especially during the summer vacation period, we do our best to provide uninterrupted and affordable roaming services to our customers abroad, in order to give them an opportunity to communicate with family and friends,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.