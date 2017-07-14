Trump says 'something could happen' with respect to Paris deal
July 14, 2017 - 10:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - US President Donald Trump said Thursday, July 13 that "something could happen" regarding the Paris climate accord following his decision to withdraw from the landmark global agreement to limit climate change, AFP reports.
Trump was speaking at a joint news conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who had earlier said he hoped to persuade the US leader to change his mind.
"Something could happen with respect to the Paris accord," Trump said, six weeks after announcing that the United States would abandon the 2015 pact.
"But we will talk about that over the coming period of time," he said. "And if it happens, that will be wonderful, and if it doesn't, that will be okay, too," said Trump, who has previously said he wants to renegotiate the agreement.
Trump, whose country is the world's second biggest producer of greenhouse gases after China, drew widespread criticism when he announced on June 1 that he would quit the climate pact.
Macron said he "respected" Trump's decision but France remained committed to the accord, adding that Paris "will make sure that step by step we can do everything which is in the accord."
Earlier Thursday, the 39-year-old French leader said he had a "strong disagreement... about the climate" deal, with Trump, adding: "I hope in the end to be able to persuade him."
Photo. AFP/STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN
Top stories
For the 12th year in a row, Allstate Insurance has placed Glendale near the bottom of its list of U.S. cities with the safest drivers.
The construction of the mosque complex began in 2012, which was designed in accordance with classic Ottoman architecture.
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
Partner news
Latest news
Global automakers call on China to delay or ease new electric car rules The rules plus planned harsh penalties for non-compliance, such as the cancellation of licenses to sell non- electric cars in China.
Joe Pesci joins Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese for Netflix's "The Irishman" The film tells the true story of Frank Sheeran, a Teamster with connections to the criminal dealings of the Bufalino family.
WhatsApp now lets you share any file type While its initial roll out of document attachments last year was limited to PDFs, users can now share any file type.
Groupon selling unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ for $150 off It’s not entirely obvious who the seller is, though it seems likely these are coming directly from Samsung itself.