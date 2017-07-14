Trump says 'something could happen' with respect to Paris deal

PanARMENIAN.Net - US President Donald Trump said Thursday, July 13 that "something could happen" regarding the Paris climate accord following his decision to withdraw from the landmark global agreement to limit climate change, AFP reports.

Trump was speaking at a joint news conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who had earlier said he hoped to persuade the US leader to change his mind.

"Something could happen with respect to the Paris accord," Trump said, six weeks after announcing that the United States would abandon the 2015 pact.

"But we will talk about that over the coming period of time," he said. "And if it happens, that will be wonderful, and if it doesn't, that will be okay, too," said Trump, who has previously said he wants to renegotiate the agreement.

Trump, whose country is the world's second biggest producer of greenhouse gases after China, drew widespread criticism when he announced on June 1 that he would quit the climate pact.

Macron said he "respected" Trump's decision but France remained committed to the accord, adding that Paris "will make sure that step by step we can do everything which is in the accord."

Earlier Thursday, the 39-year-old French leader said he had a "strong disagreement... about the climate" deal, with Trump, adding: "I hope in the end to be able to persuade him."