Lynda Carter confirms talks to join next 'Wonder Woman' movie

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lynda Carter is circling a role in the new "Wonder Woman" film franchise. The 65-year-old actress, who played the original Wonder Woman on the 1970s TV show, has confirmed to PEOPLE that she is currently in talks to join the sequel of the DC superhero film, AceShowbiz reports.

"We were trying to get me in the first one and we couldn't make it work with our timing," Lynda reveals to the webloid. The actress states that she has already discussed a possible appearance in "Wonder Woman 2" with director Patty Jenkins.

"It really is up to Patty, and if it works in an organic way it'll be great fun and it'll be wonderful to do," Lynda, who is currently starring on The CW's "Supergirl", says to the news outlet. "Am I open to it? Absolutely. I ADORE Patty Jenkins, and it'll be wonderful to do. But we'll just see how that goes."

Lynda then praises Gal Gadot and Patty following the success of the new "Wonder Woman" film. "I was so taken with the both of them, and taken with Patty from the beginning when she very first got this film, and we talked on the phone," she says.

"I just said that she knows who this character is. Because Wonder Woman - it's the idea of her," the actress continues. "It's not about superpowers, it's about her intellect and compassion. It's so much more than some comic book character, because we identify with it."

"It certainly did inspire a lot of women," Lynda added. "Women are coming out of the movie feeling emboldened, feeling good about themselves. Because that's who we are. We are half the world, and we want to be represented as half the world."