Kristen Bell, Kelsey Grammer may star in Netflix comedy 'Like Father'
July 14, 2017 - 11:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Kristen Bell and Kelsey Grammer are teaming up to star in "Like Father", a Netflix comedy feature that is serving as the directorial debut of Lauren Miller Rogen, The Hollywood Reporter says.
The script, written by Miller Rogen, centers on a workaholic woman who is left at the altar by her groom-to-be and winds up on her honeymoon cruise with the one person she thought she’d never see: her equally workaholic father, who left her and her mother when she was 5 because he believed family life was a hindrance to his career.
Bell and Grammer are in negotiations to play the daughter-father duo.
The low-budget comedy is prepping for an August start in New York and is also looking to shoot in the Caribbean.
Molly Conners (Birdman), Anders Bard (I Love You, Man) and Amanda Bowers (Manglehorn) are producing, as is Miller Rogen.
Bell was one of the stars of STX Entertainment’s hit comedy Bad Moms and will reprise her role for A Bad Moms Christmas, which is set to open Nov. 3. She is repped by CAA.
Grammer, who played Chloe Grace Moretz’s dad in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, stars on The Last Tycoon, an Amazon show set in 1930s Hollywood that will begin streaming July 28. He is repped by UTA.
Miller Rogen is known for co-writing and starring in the indie comedy For a Good Time Call and has previously directed shorts. She is repped by UTA and Principal Entertainment.
