// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia says has ‘sufficient amount of weapons’ to address challenges

Armenia says has ‘sufficient amount of weapons’ to address challenges
July 14, 2017 - 13:10 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian army possesses sufficient amount of weapons to solve the challenges it faces, president Serzh Sargsyan told a public debate on several new military-social programs.

According to him, the army is growing with each passing day.

“The Armenian armed forces possess sufficient amount of equipment and clothing, enough for addressing the military problems and challenges the army faces,” Sargsyan said on Thursday, July 13.

On the battlefield, he said, the Armenian soldiers play the central role with their professional preparedness, intelligence and courage.

 Top stories
Armenia’s ruling RPA ‘has power to form any government at any moment’Armenia’s ruling RPA ‘has power to form any government at any moment’
Sharmazanov, who is also one of the deputy chairmen of the National assembly, said the formation of a new government is not on RPA’s agenda.
RPA lawmaker: President Sargsyan must rule Armenia “again soon”RPA lawmaker: President Sargsyan must rule Armenia “again soon”
Galust Sahakyan said he believes Sargsyan should become the prime minister when his term as president ends in 2018.
Armenia’s ruling RPA has yet to discuss coalition of 2018: spokesmanArmenia’s ruling RPA has yet to discuss coalition of 2018: spokesman
“Dashnaktsutyun's place is well-anchored in the coalition, but the shape of the coalition will be discussed in April next year,” Sharmazanov said.
Armenian MP urges govt. to make use of Tsarukyan bloc’s proposalsArmenian MP urges govt. to make use of Tsarukyan bloc’s proposals
Zohrabyan reminded the PM's own words about the “bad economic situation” in the country when he was taking the helm of the Armenian govt.
Partner news
 Articles
EU Delegation head VS Armenian authorities

Controversy in quotations

 Most popular in the section
Yerevan office closure won’t halt OSCE programs in Armenia: Zannier
Goethe Institute Center may open in Armenia
Armenia's RPA, ARFD will sign deal 'in foreseeable future' - spokesman
Armenia CEC asks top court to reject appeal for election results annulment
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
RPA ‘preparing Armenians’ for Serzh Sargsyan’s tenure as prime minister She said the country is making a transition to a parliamentary system, with the PM's role set to play an increasingly central role.
Global automakers call on China to delay or ease new electric car rules The rules plus planned harsh penalties for non-compliance, such as the cancellation of licenses to sell non- electric cars in China.
Joe Pesci joins Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese for Netflix's "The Irishman" The film tells the true story of Frank Sheeran, a Teamster with connections to the criminal dealings of the Bufalino family.
WhatsApp now lets you share any file type While its initial roll out of document attachments last year was limited to PDFs, users can now share any file type.