Armenia says has ‘sufficient amount of weapons’ to address challenges

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian army possesses sufficient amount of weapons to solve the challenges it faces, president Serzh Sargsyan told a public debate on several new military-social programs.

According to him, the army is growing with each passing day.

“The Armenian armed forces possess sufficient amount of equipment and clothing, enough for addressing the military problems and challenges the army faces,” Sargsyan said on Thursday, July 13.

On the battlefield, he said, the Armenian soldiers play the central role with their professional preparedness, intelligence and courage.