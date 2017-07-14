Beyonce named highest earning artist of 2016: Billboard
July 14, 2017 - 13:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Raking in a staggering $62.1million (£47.9m) in 2016, thanks to her showstopping Formation World Tour, Beyonce went from not being on the Billboard chart in 2015 at all to shooting to first place now, Metro reports.
The mum-of-three also released her critically acclaimed visual album, Lemonade in 2016 too, so that definitely put some pennies in her pocket.
Other artists that made the cut are Guns N Roses and Bruce Springsteen who both earned approx $42million (£32m) ranking in second and third place with a huge chunk of that being thanks to them touring.
Drake came in at a comfortable forth place cashing in a hefty $37.3million (£28.7m) thanks to his streaming successes, royalties and his Summer Sixteen Tour last summer with Future. For someone who was in 32nd place the year before and beat Adele’s Billboard record for the most awards taken home in one night, Drizzy ain’t doing too bad.
Adele also made the top 10 with a nice fifth place position, this news will probably cheer up the Hello singer who was forced to cancel her world tour after straining her voice. Adele’s tour in 2016 was the fourth-highest grossing, moving 2.2 million albums in the US alone more than any artist alone- except Prince.
Official Billboard charts is not the only thing that Queen Bey is dominating after breaking the internet this morning with a gloriously Beyonce-esque picture reveal of the two new additions to the Carter brood on their first month birthday.
