Groupon selling unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ for $150 off
July 14, 2017 - 13:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Groupon isn’t exactly the place you’d expect to find a flagship smartphone, but the deals site has a pretty staggering discount on Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+. The unlocked US models (which support all major networks) are available for $150 off in both sizes. That brings the S8 down to $574.99 and the S8+ to just $674.99, The Verge says.
There’s no fine print and you don’t have to trade in your phone. Those are just the prices.
It’s not entirely obvious who the seller is, though it seems likely these are coming directly from Samsung itself. The “About Samsung” section at the bottom of the Groupon page is about as close as we get to establishing the source here. You get the full 1-year factory warranty, and returns are free if you decide that Samsung’s latest isn’t quite right for you — or if you later decide to just wait for the Note 8. But the Note is going to cost you more than the S8. And probably way more than the S8 at these prices.
If you don’t care about getting the unlocked version, Best Buy is currently discounting the carrier models by $200 if you pay by monthly installments. That type of savings can make it worth living with the Bixby button. The sale supposedly runs for another 5 days, but who knows whether the phones will actually remain available for that long.
