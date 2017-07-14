Joe Pesci joins Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese for Netflix's "The Irishman"

PanARMENIAN.Net - EW has confirmed the Academy Award-winning actor Joe Pesci has officially signed on to reunite with Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro for Netflix’s "The Irishman".

The trio has previously collaborated on three legendary films: "Raging Bull", "Goodfellas", and "Casino". The casting also brings Pesci out of semi-retirement, having last appeared onscreen in 2010’s "Love Ranch" and mostly absent since 1998’s "Lethal Weapon 4".

Last summer, De Niro and Pesci appeared together at the Guys Choice Awards where Casino was inducted into the “Guys Movie Hall of Fame.” De Niro used the opportunity to try to convince Pesci to give it another go-around.

“Casino had Sharon Stone, Jimmy Woods, and Don Rickles, and it was the last time that… Joe and I did a picture with Marty. But, hopefully that is gonna change, Joe,” said De Niro. “Marty and I are planning to get back together for a movie I think will be a future ‘Guy Hall of Fame’ entry, that is if Joe has any more f—s left in him. So far all he keeps saying is ‘Go f— yourself.’”

Adapted from Charles Brandt’s 2004 book, "I Heard You Paint Houses" and written by Oscar-winner Steve Zaillian (Schindler’s List), the film, which is projected to have a $100 million budget, tells the true story of Frank Sheeran (De Niro), a Teamster with connections to the criminal dealings of the Bufalino family in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Sheeran, a.k.a. “The Irishman,” allegedly confessed to being involved in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in addition to killing Jimmy Hoffa, a Teamster leader who went missing during the summer of 1975. Pesci will portray Mafia boss Russell Bufalino, who has been long suspected of having a hand in Hoffa’s disappearance.

Reports have long connected Al Pacino to the project as well, with Deadline, which first reported Pesci’s casting, saying "The Godfather" star’s deal is in the final stages.