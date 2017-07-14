RPA ‘preparing Armenians’ for Serzh Sargsyan’s tenure as prime minister
July 14, 2017 - 14:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) seems to be preparing the society for the information that president Serzh Sargsyan is going to be the country’s prime minister in 2018, a former opposition lawmaker said on Thursday, July 13.
Anahit Bakhshyan said the country is making a transition to a parliamentary system, with the post of the prime minister beginning to play an increasingly central role.
“Serzh Sargsyan has been at the helm of the country since prehistoric times and has served as the Armenian president for the past 10 years,” Aravot.am cited Bakhshyan as saying.
“I have no desire to see him in the prime minister’s post as he has promised a great deal of things, made a lot of plans and delivered multiple speeches, but has done nothing.”
Also, she said that current PM Karen Karapetyan is not a good choice for the position either and that “it’s too bad that no one can be elected to the post any longer.”
The Armenian opposition has been insisting on some clarity about the position of the prime minister after Sargsyan’s term as president ends in 2018. Various RPA officials used to say that Karapetyan will continue heading the cabinet, but opinions come to vary lately.
