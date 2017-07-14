New of 'Justice League' photo shows The Flash, Batman, Wonder Woman

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ahead of San Diego Comic-Con next weekend, a new look at "Justice League" has been released by Warner Bros. in the form of photo. Arriving online via Entertainment Weekly, the image features Ezra Miller's The Flash, Ben Affleck's The Batman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman seemingly staring at their enemies, AceShowbiz reports.

Speaking about his character Barry Allen, Miller tells the site, "He's this really endearing, altruistic nerd." The 24-year-old actor continues to explain, "He's the 13-year-old Metallica fan, and Metallica says, 'We lost our drummer in a freak accident. We need you to play drums, bro!' I don't even have drumsticks!"

Directed by Zack Snyder, "Justice League" is due out in the United States this year on November 17. In "Justice League", fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's (Henry Cavill) selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince to face an even greater threat.

Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to recruit a team to stand against this newly awakened enemy. Despite the formation of an unprecedented league of heroes -- Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash -- it may be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.