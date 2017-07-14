New of 'Justice League' photo shows The Flash, Batman, Wonder Woman
July 14, 2017 - 17:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ahead of San Diego Comic-Con next weekend, a new look at "Justice League" has been released by Warner Bros. in the form of photo. Arriving online via Entertainment Weekly, the image features Ezra Miller's The Flash, Ben Affleck's The Batman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman seemingly staring at their enemies, AceShowbiz reports.
Speaking about his character Barry Allen, Miller tells the site, "He's this really endearing, altruistic nerd." The 24-year-old actor continues to explain, "He's the 13-year-old Metallica fan, and Metallica says, 'We lost our drummer in a freak accident. We need you to play drums, bro!' I don't even have drumsticks!"
Directed by Zack Snyder, "Justice League" is due out in the United States this year on November 17. In "Justice League", fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's (Henry Cavill) selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince to face an even greater threat.
Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to recruit a team to stand against this newly awakened enemy. Despite the formation of an unprecedented league of heroes -- Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash -- it may be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.
Photo. Entertainment Weekly
Top stories
In the photos, Cersei is doing what she does best, Brienne of Tarth doing what she does best and little Lyanna Mormont doing what she does best.
In the image, Cumberbatch dons Doctor Strange's costume complete with his cape. He sports blood on his cheek.
In October 2016, Charles Aznavour was given an honorary Hollywood star presented by California's Armenians.
The G6 was oddly fragmented between regions, with the US exclusively getting wireless charging at the expense of the quad DAC.
Partner news
Latest news
ZTE launches $99 phone with a fingerprint sensor Usually with prepaid devices you have to give up the security that fingerprint sensors provide if you don’t want to spend over $100.
Honda recalls 2.1 million vehicles worldwide over fire risk The company said it had received four reports of engine compartment fires in the United States and at least one in Canada.
Catalan reshuffles gov’t before vote on secession from Spain Spain’s government says the vote is unconstitutional and has pledged to prosecute officials who take formal steps to hold it.
N.Korea vows to take 'corresponding measures' if UN adopts sanctions North Korea said on July 14 it will take "corresponding measures" if the UN Security Council adopts another sanctions resolution.