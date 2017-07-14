Ariana Grande “honored” to become honorary citizen of Manchester

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ariana Grande says she’s “moved and honored” to become the first honorary citizen of Manchester, England, Entertainment Weekly reports.

“I don’t know what to say. Words don’t suffice,” Grande wrote on Instagram. “I’m moved and honored. My heart is very much still there. I love you. Thank you.”

It was announced this week that Manchester officials had bestowed the honor on Grande, who performed a benefit concert in the city last month, following a terror attack outside one of Grande’s concerts which left 22 dead and 250 injured. “It would have been understandable if [Grande] had never wanted to see this place again,” Richard Leese, a city council member, said before Grande approved for the honor. “But she determined she would not to perform again until she had returned to Manchester. In doing so she brought comfort to thousands, she raised millions for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. [That’s why] I propose Ariana Grande is made the first honorary citizen of the city of Manchester.”