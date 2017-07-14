ZTE launches $99 phone with a fingerprint sensor
July 14, 2017 - 18:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The latest phone to hit AT&T Prepaid is probably the best deal on the service. The ZTE Blade Spark is a $99 Android device with pretty average specs for a $99 phone, with the exception of the fingerprint sensor on the back, The Verge reports.
Usually with prepaid devices you have to give up the security that fingerprint sensors provide if you don’t want to spend over $100 (at least in the US), but the Blade Spark gives you security at a decent price point. As for the rest of the device, well, it’s as boring as you would expect:
You can purchase the ZTE Blade Spark from AT&T Prepaid for $99 online and in stores.
Ariana Grande “honored” to become honorary citizen of Manchester “I don’t know what to say. Words don’t suffice,” Grande wrote on Instagram. “I’m moved and honored. My heart is very much still there."