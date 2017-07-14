// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

ZTE launches $99 phone with a fingerprint sensor

July 14, 2017 - 18:40 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The latest phone to hit AT&T Prepaid is probably the best deal on the service. The ZTE Blade Spark is a $99 Android device with pretty average specs for a $99 phone, with the exception of the fingerprint sensor on the back, The Verge reports.

Usually with prepaid devices you have to give up the security that fingerprint sensors provide if you don’t want to spend over $100 (at least in the US), but the Blade Spark gives you security at a decent price point. As for the rest of the device, well, it’s as boring as you would expect:

  • 5.5-inch 720p HD display
  • Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor
  • 16GB of storage, 2GB of RAM
  • 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
  • 3,140mAh battery, Android 7

You can purchase the ZTE Blade Spark from AT&T Prepaid for $99 online and in stores.

Augmented Reality T-shirts

Combination of textile and technologies

