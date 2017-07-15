Steven Spielberg's "Ready Player One" revealed in first photo
July 15, 2017 - 10:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - It’s the future. But … it sucks. At least, the real world does. In Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Ready Player One, there is a happy escape: The OASIS, a virtual reality wonderland that is saturated in a love of all-things-‘80s, Entertainment Weekly reports.
The movie isn’t out until March 30, but as part of EW’s Comic-Con preview, there is a first look at actor Tye Sheridan as Parzival (real name: Wade Watts), using his VR visor and haptic gloves to disappear into a realm where movies, cartoons, comic books, and TV shows from the good old days make life in 2045 more bearable.
Spielberg’s own work helped define this era, but in his adaptation of Ernest Cline’s book he’s putting his own filmography aside (apart from the time-traveling Delorean from Back to the Future, which he executive produced.)
Cline says he wouldn’t be a writer “if I hadn’t grown up on a steady diet of Steven Spielberg movie.”
“His work directly influenced the narrative and the way that I told the story,” the author said. “So to have him directing, it’s too perfect to even be possible. And somehow it’s happened.”
This image is Wade’s “hideout,” an old van where the orphaned boy stores his most treasured belongings. In Ernest Cline’s 2011 book, this is where the character goes to be alone, since he shares his aunt’s teetering trailer in the impoverished, Jenga-like “Stacks” with 15 other people.
There’s extreme wealth in the world, but most people don’t have it. The only escape from this miserable existence is through the virtual reality simulation created by James Halliday (Oscar-winner Mark Rylance), who has recently shuffled off this mortal coil – but left behind a final game for his millions of users: Whoever solves his series of pop-culture quests wins the OASIS, along with its parent company, Gregarious Games.
This digital getaway will be locked away – or at least become prohibitively expensive – if it ends up being taken over by the corporate IOI organization.
So Wade and some of this fellow treasure-seekers are in a race with the rest of the world to protect it, uncovering clues in a game that will decide ownership of this innerspace.
Parzival’s closest friends and allies are people he’s never met in real life: Art3mis (Olivia Cooke), Aech (Lena Waithe), and I-R0k (T.J. Miller) – while their greatest foe in this quest is Nolan Sorrento (Rogue One’s Ben Mendelsohn), who is IOI’s murderous chief of Oology.
“Oology” is the study of eggs — a little in-joke about Easter eggs — and this image actually has a lot of them.
Photo. Entertainment Weekly
Top stories
In the photos, Cersei is doing what she does best, Brienne of Tarth doing what she does best and little Lyanna Mormont doing what she does best.
In the image, Cumberbatch dons Doctor Strange's costume complete with his cape. He sports blood on his cheek.
In October 2016, Charles Aznavour was given an honorary Hollywood star presented by California's Armenians.
The G6 was oddly fragmented between regions, with the US exclusively getting wireless charging at the expense of the quad DAC.
Partner news
Latest news
Uruguayan pharmacies to start selling pot next week People have to register to buy pot in pharmacies, and so far 4,700 have done so, most of them in the 30 to 44 age group.
Google's AI test creates stunning photos using Street View imagery The research, posted to the pre-print server arXiv, is a great example of how AI systems can be trained to perform tasks that aren’t binary.
Trudeau: Trump said he does not think Canadian steel a tariff target The U.S. administration is probing whether foreign-made steel and aluminum imports pose a risk. The investigation is almost complete
Australia to take a seat on UN Human Rights Council FM Julie Bishop has confirmed France’s withdrawal will clear the way for Australia and Spain to take up two vacancies from 2018.