Mark Hamill on whether a young Luke Skywalker movie is possible
July 15, 2017 - 10:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Following the success of "Star Wars" stand-alone anthology movie "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story", rumors have been swirling around for other potential spin-off movies. Among possible stand-alone anthology movies being rumored to happen are an Obi-Wan Kenobi film and a Boba Fett film.
While Disney and Lucasfilm have already decided to revisit one beloved character from the "Star Wars" saga for its series of anthology movies with a young Han Solo film, actor Mark Hamill has shared his thoughts on whether a Luke Skywalker movie could also happen, AceShowbiz says.
The 65-year-old actor, who played the lone Jedi Knight in the "Star Wars" movie series, told Fandango whether a potential solo movie focusing on his character is possible. "[Han] has a more colorful life prior to 'Star Wars' than I did," he said at D23 Expo on Friday, July 14. "It'd be pretty boring, you know? It's set on a moisture farm... on a desert planet," he joked, before yawning.
Fans can next see Hamill as Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi". Other returning cast members include Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac. Directed by Rian Johnson, it is set to hit U.S. theaters on December 15.
Meanwhile, an untitled stand-alone Star Wars film II which will focus on young Han Solo is scheduled for a May 25, 2018 release. Alden Ehrenreich will portray the young smuggler, while Woody Harrelson has been tapped to play a criminal and Han's mentor named Beckett. The cast also includes Emilia Clarke and Donald Glover among others.
