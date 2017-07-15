Taraji P. Henson joins ‘Wreck-It Ralph’ sequel
July 15, 2017 - 12:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - “Empire” star Taraji P. Henson will join John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman in the “Wreck-It Ralph” sequel, “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2,” Variety reports.
It was announced at Disney’s D23 convention Friday, July 14 in Anaheim, Calif., that Henson would be joining as a new character named Yesss. Rough footage showed her character to be an expert on the internet.
The panel also included footage which showed Ralph and Vanellope heading into the internet. The minute they arrived, the two are bombarded with people holding signs saying things like “Sexy housewives want to meet you” and “my sister-in-law got rich.”
Yesss shows the two around the Internet, including showing them a Marvel-yourself booth and introducing them to all the Disney princesses, who are voiced by their original actresses, who it turns out are all very misunderstood (i.e., Jasmine is allergic to cats).
“Those perfect models of femininity are the princesses,” Yesss explains.
After the footage, the voice actresses for Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Tiana, Rapunzel, Merida, Anna, Moana, and Vanellope took the stage.
The original “Wreck-It Ralph” grossed more than $470 million in 2012 and received an Oscar nomination. The original followed Ralph, the villain of the arcade game “Fix-It Felix, Jr.,” on a journey to lose his bad guy reputation.
“Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2” is scheduled to hit theaters March 9, 2018.
