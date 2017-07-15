// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

YouTube says experimenting with GIF-like video previews

YouTube says experimenting with GIF-like video previews
July 15, 2017 - 12:32 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - According to a post on its help forum, YouTube began to experiment with video previews on the desktop a couple of weeks ago, albeit in limited fashion. But now the company seems to be ready for a wider rollout, as some users have started seeing the feature on YouTube's latest dot-com interface. Soon you might notice a 3-second teaser when your computer's pointer hovers over a thumbnail, though it only works for videos that are longer than 30 seconds, Engadget reports.

YouTube does warn creators not to worry if their video doesn't have a live preview, since not every one of them will -- that criteria is going to depend on "topic and content," the company explained.

Related links:
Engadget. YouTube experimenting with GIF-like video previews
 Top stories
Groupon selling unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ for $150 offGroupon selling unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ for $150 off
It’s not entirely obvious who the seller is, though it seems likely these are coming directly from Samsung itself.
Samsung to announce Galaxy Note 8 on August 23: reportSamsung to announce Galaxy Note 8 on August 23: report
This is a lot of talk about August, so at this point, it might be safe to assume next month is the right timeline for the Galaxy Note 8.
Armenian app SoloLearn wins FbStart Apps of the Year Grand PrizeArmenian app SoloLearn wins FbStart Apps of the Year Grand Prize
This year’s Grand Prize winner is SoloLearn, which is a free mobile-first app for anyone who wants to learn how to code.
Google Calendar update includes a Today View widgetGoogle Calendar update includes a Today View widget
If you have a packed day with three meetings, you won't have to launch the app to get an all-too-painful reminder of your itinerary.
Partner news
 Articles
Augmented Reality T-shirts

Combination of textile and technologies

 Most popular in the section
YouTube’s mobile app to adjust to display videos of any size
4G+ network to become available to 80-90% of Armenia's population
Amazon Echo on sale for its lowest price of the year at $130 on June 26
Facebook explains how it finds and removes hate speech
Home
All news
Overview: IT & Technology
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Taraji P. Henson joins ‘Wreck-It Ralph’ sequel It was announced at Disney’s D23 convention in Anaheim, Calif., that Henson would be joining as a new character named Yesss.
Uruguayan pharmacies to start selling pot next week People have to register to buy pot in pharmacies, and so far 4,700 have done so, most of them in the 30 to 44 age group.
Trudeau: Trump said he does not think Canadian steel a tariff target The U.S. administration is probing whether foreign-made steel and aluminum imports pose a risk. The investigation is almost complete
Australia to take a seat on UN Human Rights Council FM Julie Bishop has confirmed France’s withdrawal will clear the way for Australia and Spain to take up two vacancies from 2018.