YouTube says experimenting with GIF-like video previews
July 15, 2017 - 12:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - According to a post on its help forum, YouTube began to experiment with video previews on the desktop a couple of weeks ago, albeit in limited fashion. But now the company seems to be ready for a wider rollout, as some users have started seeing the feature on YouTube's latest dot-com interface. Soon you might notice a 3-second teaser when your computer's pointer hovers over a thumbnail, though it only works for videos that are longer than 30 seconds, Engadget reports.
YouTube does warn creators not to worry if their video doesn't have a live preview, since not every one of them will -- that criteria is going to depend on "topic and content," the company explained.
