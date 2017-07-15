Facebook’s built-in camera does GIFs now

PanARMENIAN.Net - Facebook has been building out the camera in its main app for a while now, and on Friday, July 14 it added a new GIF function. You can access the feature by tapping the camera icon in the top left of the app. Just swipe right to start making quick GIFs, The Verge reports.

The function is a bit of a mixed bag. It works well enough, and you can add a bunch of different frames, and filters (including some cool Prisma-esque style transfer effects). But you can only share the resulting GIFs on your Facebook story or as posts on your Facebook page. You can’t send them to other services, and you can only save them as videos. Which means they’re not much use outside of Facebook.