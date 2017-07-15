GM, Uber team up to expand Maven program to Australia
July 15, 2017 - 16:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - General Motors Co said on Saturday, July 15 it was testing its car-sharing operation, Maven, in Australia through a pilot program with ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc, Reuters says.
The leasing agreement will allow Uber drivers to rent cars produced by GM's Australian manufacturer GM Holden, the company said.
"We are testing the adoption of one Maven product – Maven Gig – in Australia through a pilot program in Sydney renting Holden cars to Uber drivers," Sean Poppitt, communications director at GM Holden, said in a statement.
GM's Maven Gig program is aimed at helping drivers rent a car on demand for independent gigs such as package delivery, food or grocery delivery, and ridesharing, at a time when more people are expected to take up freelance work.
It is currently operational in San Diego and set to be launched in San Francisco and Los Angeles later this year, GM said in May.
GM announced a similar North American partnership with Uber in November last year.
A spokesman for Uber was not immediately available for comment.
Photo. Brendan McDermid
Top stories
It’s not entirely obvious who the seller is, though it seems likely these are coming directly from Samsung itself.
This is a lot of talk about August, so at this point, it might be safe to assume next month is the right timeline for the Galaxy Note 8.
This year’s Grand Prize winner is SoloLearn, which is a free mobile-first app for anyone who wants to learn how to code.
If you have a packed day with three meetings, you won't have to launch the app to get an all-too-painful reminder of your itinerary.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia expects financial, as well as political aid from EU: RPA lawmaker “For a long time, there were some stereotypical opinions with respect to Armenia’s relations with the European Union," he said.
'Mountain of God' volcano preparing to erupt: National Geographic Known as Ol Doinyo Lengai, the peak is the only known active volcano that belches out lava rich with a type of rock called carbonatite.
Armenian troops join NATO exercises in Romania President Klaus Iohannis and NATO Military Committee head Gen. Petr Pavel were welcomed with military honors ahead of the exercises.
Merkel says Brexit, French poll changed her view on Europe The center-right chancellor admitted that the EU was far from perfect and that Brussels sometimes was too bureaucratic.