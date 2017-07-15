// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

GM, Uber team up to expand Maven program to Australia

GM, Uber team up to expand Maven program to Australia
July 15, 2017 - 16:34 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - General Motors Co said on Saturday, July 15 it was testing its car-sharing operation, Maven, in Australia through a pilot program with ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc, Reuters says.

The leasing agreement will allow Uber drivers to rent cars produced by GM's Australian manufacturer GM Holden, the company said.

"We are testing the adoption of one Maven product – Maven Gig – in Australia through a pilot program in Sydney renting Holden cars to Uber drivers," Sean Poppitt, communications director at GM Holden, said in a statement.

GM's Maven Gig program is aimed at helping drivers rent a car on demand for independent gigs such as package delivery, food or grocery delivery, and ridesharing, at a time when more people are expected to take up freelance work.

It is currently operational in San Diego and set to be launched in San Francisco and Los Angeles later this year, GM said in May.

GM announced a similar North American partnership with Uber in November last year.

A spokesman for Uber was not immediately available for comment.

Photo. Brendan McDermid
Related links:
Reuters. GM teams up with Uber to expand Maven program to Australia
 Top stories
Groupon selling unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ for $150 offGroupon selling unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ for $150 off
It’s not entirely obvious who the seller is, though it seems likely these are coming directly from Samsung itself.
Samsung to announce Galaxy Note 8 on August 23: reportSamsung to announce Galaxy Note 8 on August 23: report
This is a lot of talk about August, so at this point, it might be safe to assume next month is the right timeline for the Galaxy Note 8.
Armenian app SoloLearn wins FbStart Apps of the Year Grand PrizeArmenian app SoloLearn wins FbStart Apps of the Year Grand Prize
This year’s Grand Prize winner is SoloLearn, which is a free mobile-first app for anyone who wants to learn how to code.
Google Calendar update includes a Today View widgetGoogle Calendar update includes a Today View widget
If you have a packed day with three meetings, you won't have to launch the app to get an all-too-painful reminder of your itinerary.
Partner news
 Articles
Augmented Reality T-shirts

Combination of textile and technologies

 Most popular in the section
YouTube’s mobile app to adjust to display videos of any size
4G+ network to become available to 80-90% of Armenia's population
Amazon Echo on sale for its lowest price of the year at $130 on June 26
Facebook explains how it finds and removes hate speech
Home
All news
Overview: IT & Technology
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia expects financial, as well as political aid from EU: RPA lawmaker “For a long time, there were some stereotypical opinions with respect to Armenia’s relations with the European Union," he said.
'Mountain of God' volcano preparing to erupt: National Geographic Known as Ol Doinyo Lengai, the peak is the only known active volcano that belches out lava rich with a type of rock called carbonatite.
Armenian troops join NATO exercises in Romania President Klaus Iohannis and NATO Military Committee head Gen. Petr Pavel were welcomed with military honors ahead of the exercises.
Merkel says Brexit, French poll changed her view on Europe The center-right chancellor admitted that the EU was far from perfect and that Brussels sometimes was too bureaucratic.