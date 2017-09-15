Blogger jailed in Azerbaijan received death threats from inmates: report
September 15, 2017 - 11:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin was threatened with reprisal from inmates at a Baku prison where he was jailed after visiting Nagorno Karabakh, some media reports suggest.
According to the blogger himself, he received death threats every day.
An Israeli publication reveals that Lapshin, who returned to Israel after seven months in the Azerbaijani prison, in a conversation with friends denied rumors that he made a suicide attempt shortly before his release.
Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev on Monday, September 12 signed a decree to pardon Lapshin, who was handed a three-year prison term for visiting Karabakh.
Lapshin was sentenced by the Baku court on grave crimes on July 20, 2017 over his visit to Karabakh.
The blogger was detained in the Belarusian capital of Minsk in December 2016 at Baku’s request. He was flown to Baku on February 7 and handed over to the Azerbaijani State Security Service. Azerbaijan’s prosecutors opened criminal cases against him envisaging jail terms of between five and eight years.
Earlier, Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian said that bloggers from 10 countries will arrive in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) to participate in and cover the wine festival.
