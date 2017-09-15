Alternative Energy brings outdoor lighting to one more Armenian village

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC), in cooperation with VivaCell-MTS, installed a street lighting system in the Armenian village of Tsovak, which had had no outdoor lighting since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In the framework of Alternative Energy project, 50 outdoor LED systems were installed, covering a 1,800-meter-long area.

VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian, director of the FPWC Ruben Khachatryan, head of Tsovak community Gagik Hakobyan, and community residents attended the launching ceremony.

“The path we have chosen for rural infrastructure development is justified from economic, environmental and moral perspectives. At first glance, the program seems to be aimed merely at solving the outdoor lighting problem of communities. Yet, the long-term impact of the program spreads on a number of issues: energy efficiency, efficient management of financial resources, boosting the spirit of villagers by providing decent living conditions and improving the quality of life,” said Yirikian.

In contrast to light bulbs, LED lights are more energy efficient, durable, and can serve for a much longer period consuming 80% less electricity. Due to the introduction of the environmentally friendly and energy efficient outdoor lightening system, villages curtail their financial expenditure, directing the saved amounts to the improvement of community life.

Outdoor lighting will be provided from 9:00pm to midnight in the summer, and from 6:00pm to 11:00pm in the winter. On holidays, street lighting will be provided all night long.

Since 1827-1828, repatriates of Mush from Western Armenia have lived in Tsovak community. The 3500 villagers are mainly engaged in small and large cattle farming, bird farming, potato and grain crops, vegetable, and fodder cultivation.