Armenian winner of New Wave competition awarded $35.000
September 15, 2017 - 14:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The three winners of New Wave international competition of young performers will share a prize fund of 6 million rubles, RIA Novosti reports
Erna Mir (Mirzoyan) from Armenia, DoReDos band from Moldova and Sardor Milano from Uzbekistan will thus get 2 million rubles (apx. $35.000) each.
At the competition held in Sochi on September 8-14, Syuzanna Melkonyan from Armenia took the second spot, while Vietnamese singer Lilu came in third.
Top stories
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
The facing extradition from Spain to Turkey, which accuses him of "terrorism", urged Madrid not to send him to a country
The new agreement that will soon be signed between Armenia and the European Union poses no risks for Russia, Edmon Marukyan has said.
The church planned to be restored in the frame of the World Humor Village Project will start operating as a cultural center.
Partner news
Latest news
22 people injured in "terrorist incident" in London Prime Minister Theresa May said her thoughts were with the injured and emergency services had responded "swiftly and bravely".
Proposal for Best IT Startup Award introduced to Armenia PM An initiative for Best IT Startup Award was introduced to the Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan on September 15.
Armenia in the shadow of Mount Ararat: El País Matenadaran, Sergei Parajanov museum, the History Museum and the National Gallery offer unique elements of Armenian art.
NASA's Cassini has sent its final signal from 1.4 billion km away For the last thirteen years, Cassini has been orbiting Saturn, sending back extraordinary images and data from the ringed planet