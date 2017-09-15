// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian winner of New Wave competition awarded $35.000

September 15, 2017 - 14:19 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The three winners of New Wave international competition of young performers will share a prize fund of 6 million rubles, RIA Novosti reports

Erna Mir (Mirzoyan) from Armenia, DoReDos band from Moldova and Sardor Milano from Uzbekistan will thus get 2 million rubles (apx. $35.000) each.

At the competition held in Sochi on September 8-14, Syuzanna Melkonyan from Armenia took the second spot, while Vietnamese singer Lilu came in third.

