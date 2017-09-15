Armenia in the shadow of Mount Ararat: El País
September 15, 2017 - 15:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is a unique country since its symbol, Mount Ararat, lies outside its borders, in Turkish territory, El País said in an article titled “In the shadow of Mount Ararat” (A la sombra del monte Ararat).
Yerevan, the Armenian capital, is a city of nice hotels and large avenues, with a mixture of Soviet and Armenian neotraditional architecture, the article says. Numerous restaurants serve a hearty meal, the wine is good, as are the brandy and the various types of fruit vodka, it adds.
Besides the Armenian Genocide memorial which pays tribute to the 1.5 million victims of the mass killings of Armenians in the Ottoman Turkey in 1915-1923, the publication cites museums and galleries as “unexpected attractions of Yerevan”.
Matenadaran (the Institute of Ancient Manuscripts), Sergei Parajanov museum, the History Museum and the National Gallery offer unique elements of Armenian art.
Of particular significance are the Armenian khachkars, the article says, ‘decorated with floral elements or birds, fusing the nucleus of faith with the emergence of nature.’
“Lake Sevan, a large mountain lake that covers an area of almost 1,000 square kilometers, offers a dazzling landscape,” El País says.
“A tunnel north of the lake leads to the so-called Armenian Switzerland where the stellar venue is the Goshavank monastery, with its three churches and a filigree khachkar, perhaps the most beautiful stone-cross of Armenia.”
“To the southeast stands the splendid monastery of Noravank, surrounded by red mountains and close to the wine region of Areni,” the feature says.
“At the end of the tour we reach the monastery of Tatev, which can be accessed via a cable car. The walled complex is set in a stunning mountain setting. According to legend, the builders needed wings to construct it.”
Top stories
Armenia took 97th spot in the Quality of Nationality Index, improving its position due to new opportunities for living and working abroad.
Introducing the bill to Armenian lawmakers, Shavarsh Kocharyan, there is a provision on mutual visa-free visits within the CIS.
The wines will be available at selected Vinmonopolet shops in Norway, set to be presented in high-end restaurants in the near future.
According to some reports, personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk was also among the mission members.
Partner news
Latest news
22 people injured in "terrorist incident" in London Prime Minister Theresa May said her thoughts were with the injured and emergency services had responded "swiftly and bravely".
Proposal for Best IT Startup Award introduced to Armenia PM An initiative for Best IT Startup Award was introduced to the Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan on September 15.
NASA's Cassini has sent its final signal from 1.4 billion km away For the last thirteen years, Cassini has been orbiting Saturn, sending back extraordinary images and data from the ringed planet
New EU deal 'will boost export of Armenian agricultural produce' According to Petros Sourmelis, the deal will facilitate the export of Armenian agricultutal produce to EU member-states.