Proposal for Best IT Startup Award introduced to Armenia PM

September 15, 2017 - 16:46 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - An initiative for Best IT Startup Award was introduced to the Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan on Friday, September 15.

The premier had a working lunch with representatives of the Union of Information Technology Enterprises (UITE), the Union of Employers of Information and Communication Technologies (UEICT), and some other companies.

The prime minister suggested that those attending the meeting submit proposals and initiatives aimed at the dynamic development of the sector in Armenia.

Also, the sides discussed the functions of the newly-launched Digital Armenia foundation.

The complete agenda of the country's digitization is expected to be finalized by year-end.

